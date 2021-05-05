Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

