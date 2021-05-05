Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHMA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Chiasma alerts:

NASDAQ CHMA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $235.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter worth $2,162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,605 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.