Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHLX. Mizuho increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.