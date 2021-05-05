Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $540,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Shone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,223,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27,957.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,664,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91.

