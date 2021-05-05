Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $858,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $102.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.63.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

