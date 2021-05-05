Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 349.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,386,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $18,340,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $67.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

