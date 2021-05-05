Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 830 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of USA Compression Partners worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 25,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. 25.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

USAC opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.25. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

