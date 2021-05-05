Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.