Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,498. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

