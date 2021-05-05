Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Shares of CMRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 256,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,938. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

