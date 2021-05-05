China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Construction Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of CICHY opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 23.14%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

