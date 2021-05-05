China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000.

Shares of NYSE:COE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $431.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

