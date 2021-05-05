Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,750.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,450.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,477.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,404.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 173.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $865.63 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

