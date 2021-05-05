Chris Farinacci Sells 26,072 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Farinacci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96.

Shares of ASAN opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asana by 2,995.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,524,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

