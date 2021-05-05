Christopher F. Wyatt Sells 4,604 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCA stock opened at $206.34 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $206.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

