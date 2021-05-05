Christopher M. Lowery Sells 33,973 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,245,110.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,577. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 15,637.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Owens & Minor by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

