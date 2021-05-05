Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

CHD opened at $89.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $491,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 291,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,206.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 251,690 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

