CIBC Increases Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $0.80

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from $0.50 to $0.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.64.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.