CIBC Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.23.

TSE POU traded up C$0.66 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 222,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,441. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$12.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,191.40. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

