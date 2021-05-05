Cigna (CI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CI stock opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $259.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.27.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

