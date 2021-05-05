Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 44,142 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $215,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

