Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cincinnati Financial traded as high as $117.04 and last traded at $117.04, with a volume of 8596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.30.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

