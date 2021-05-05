Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPXGF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

CPXGF stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

