Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Insider John Arnold Buys 25,000 Shares

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) insider John Arnold acquired 25,000 shares of Circle Property stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

CRC opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.10 million and a P/E ratio of 34.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37. Circle Property Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.84).

Get Circle Property alerts:

Circle Property Company Profile

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.