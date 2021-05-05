City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,400 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in City Office REIT by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 135,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 111,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,118.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.