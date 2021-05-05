Civitas Market Capitalization Achieves $287,050.01 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $287,050.01 and $237.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001070 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003283 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,061,650 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.