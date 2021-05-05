Clarius Group LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $441.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

