Clarius Group LLC Invests $156,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $40,525,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GBDC opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,917.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

