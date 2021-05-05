Clarius Group LLC Invests $210,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $218.40 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.20 and its 200 day moving average is $272.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,462 shares of company stock worth $295,079,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

