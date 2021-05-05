Clarius Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.