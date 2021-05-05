Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,291 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

