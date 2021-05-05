Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $10.80

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.55. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 73,873 shares trading hands.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,501. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

