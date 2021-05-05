Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.33.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916,106 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 3,088,275 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,999 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

