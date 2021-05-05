ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of NYSE:CEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. 74,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

