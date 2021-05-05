Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.06.

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NET traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. 13,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,582. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -205.61 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

