CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.23.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

CME stock opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 432.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 171,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9,860.9% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 145,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

