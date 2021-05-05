Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

CCEP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of CCEP opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

