Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCOI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of CCOI opened at $78.21 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock worth $671,335. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 443.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

