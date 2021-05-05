Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $44.00 million, a P/E ratio of -127.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

