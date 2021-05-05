CoinPoker Reaches One Day Volume of $647.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $7.00 million and $647.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00083946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.68 or 0.00821093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00101270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,343.19 or 0.09380957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.