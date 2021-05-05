Colliers Securities Weighs in on Semler Scientific, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $772.46 million, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $411,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

