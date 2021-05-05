Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Comcast by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 197,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 130,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

CMCSA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232,865. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

