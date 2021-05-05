Comerica Bank Acquires 6,992 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.28% of Enstar Group worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $253.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.72. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $121.63 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

