Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 299.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,381,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,527,000.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

NYSE:ABG opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $222.36.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

