Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,148,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,985.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

