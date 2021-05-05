Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

