Comerica Bank Sells 21,578 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,578 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

