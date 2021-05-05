Comerica Bank Sells 26,166 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $64,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after buying an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

