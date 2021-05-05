Comerica Bank Sells 53,309 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of TCF Financial worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.