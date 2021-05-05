Comerica Bank Sells 8,660 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,955,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $121.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.